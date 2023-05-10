Deltona student accused of showing off gun in middle school bathroom

DELTONA, Fla. – A student at Galaxy Middle School was arrested after bringing a gun onto school grounds, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified of an Instagram post on Tuesday that shows two students in the middle school’s bathroom. In the video, a 15-year-old pointed a handgun at the camera, removed the magazine and showed that it contained ammunition, deputies said.

The firearm is believed to be a handgun that was stolen during a recent string of car burglaries in Deltona, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

According to the release, the gun’s owner told deputies that he discovered the gun was missing from his vehicle’s glove box on May 5. While the owner thought the vehicle was locked, he wasn’t sure, and there weren’t any signs of forced entry into the vehicle, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

When confronted by deputies, the 15-year-old admitted to recording the video in the restroom, investigators said.

The teen faces a charge of possessing a firearm on school property, though additional charges are pending an investigation, according to deputies.

The Volusia County school district released the following statement after the arrest.

A video that recently circulated on social media showed a student allegedly in possession of a weapon. The district’s Safety and Security team, along with local authorities, acted immediately, locating the student without incident. The district has taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. Galaxy Middle School is working closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident and to ensure the school remains a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff. Galaxy Middle School’s principal has shared information regarding the incident with her parents and encouraged them to talk to their students about continuing to notify an adult whenever they see suspicious activity. Volusia County Schools cannot disclose identifying information or discipline measures regarding individual students. However, any student who brings prohibited items to campus is disciplined appropriately according to the Code of Student Conduct. Volusia County Schools

This comes after a 13-year-old boy was arrested last week after his mother found a stolen firearm at their home. Investigators said the boy was being investigated in a string of car burglaries in Deltona.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reminded gun owners that weapons left unsecured in vehicles are targets for theft and can wind up in the wrong hands — sometimes with tragic outcomes.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: