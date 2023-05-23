Your Florida Daily: Chinese citizens sue Florida, man loses arm in gator attack

A group of Chinese citizens living and working in Florida are suing the state over a new law that bans Chinese nationals from buying certain property.

The law applies to agricultural land, as well as properties within 10 miles of military bases, airports, power plants or spaceports.

It also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, however, Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties: felony charges.

The suit says the law unfairly equates Chinese people with the actions of their government and argues there is no national security risk from Chinese citizens buying Florida property.

The law is set to take effect July.

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

A third wave of layoffs is now underway at Disney.

Multiple sources say another 2,500 are losing their jobs this week as part of a larger plan to cut about 7,000 employees before the start of summer.

It’s still not known how many of those jobs are in Florida but just last week Disney announced it was canceling plans for a billion-dollar office complex in Lake Nona.

(FWC)

And Florida wildlife authorities said a man lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar.

This happened in a pond next to Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte.

Witnesses told Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission they heard the 23-year-old man screaming early Sunday morning and dragged him onto shore.

The man was flown to a Fort Myers hospital where his arm was amputated.

Officials said a trapper removed the 10-and-a-half-foot alligator from the property.

Random Florida fact

On July 3rd, 1992, a 28-mile-long rogue wave hit the Volusia County beaches.

The crest was nine feet high as it crashed onto Daytona Beach causing sailboats to crash ashore onto cars.

Dozens of people were hurt.

The leading theory behind the rogue wave is that it was caused by an underwater landslide, although others have theorized that it was the result of a squall line.