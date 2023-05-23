REPORT: Disney expected to sack over 2,500 in third round of layoffs

A third wave of layoffs is taking place at Disney, expected to end with more than 2,500 staff being fired, according to CNN.

The layoffs come after the company announced last week that it was canceling its $1 billion Lake Nona project and closing its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort hotel.

It also follows the first round of layoffs in March and a second wave in April.

While it’s not yet known which divisions will be impacted by the latest round of layoffs, CNN reported that the total number of jobs cut would is predicted to be over 6,500, nearly reaching the 7,000 goal set by Disney CEO Robert Iger.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Iger announced the 7,000 job-cut figure back in February, which is part of a reconfiguration project planned to help cut back on about $5.5 billion in costs to the company.

According to CNN, the labor cuts make up 30% of the overall figure, as 50% will be taken from marketing operations and another 20% will come from decreased spending on technology, procurement and other expenses.

“Our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to our creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially,” Iger said earlier this year.

News 6 has reached out to Disney for comment and is awaiting a response.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: