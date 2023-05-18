Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel to close later this year

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Is an immersive vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has done before. (David Roark, photographer)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to close later this year, according to a company spokesperson.

The hotel is now set to permanently close its doors in September, with its final voyage being scheduled from Sept. 28-30, the spokesperson told News 6.

The resort hotel allows guests to enjoy a two-night experience where they can journey through many of the features of the Star Wars movie series, including meeting characters from the series, exploring a starcruiser or taking in an “exquisite view of space” from their own suite.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a statement from Disney reads.

In a release, Disney said that it will be using the experience gained from the hotel to focus on “future initiatives” to reach more guests and fans.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

For guests who previously booked a voyage on or after Sept. 30, Disney officials said they would reach out to discuss options and modify plans. As that happens, new bookings will be temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26, officials added.

News 6 has covered the hotel extensively since its initial opening in 2022, including specialty foods provided at the resort and the characters whom guests can expect to meet.

Also Thursday, it was announced Disney is canceling its plans to build a $1 billion campus in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, along with plans to relocate thousands of jobs to Florida.

No reason for the closure has been provided to News 6 at this time.

For more information on the Galactic Starcruiser, you can find News 6′s hotel coverage by clicking here.