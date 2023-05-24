72º

Your Florida Daily: Ron DeSantis running for president, FAA investigating plane’s emergency landing

Plus: History behind Citrus Tower

Katrina Scales

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

FILE - Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks with President Donald Trump during a meeting with newly elected governors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Dec. 13, 2018, in Washington. From left, Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., DeSantis, and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A major announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis today.

After months of speculation, the governor has filed paperwork to formally enter the race for the White House. He is expected to make an announcement in a live chat on Twitter with CEO Elon Musk.

DeSantis would join seven other Republican candidates who have filed so far, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. His biggest challenge, however, will be former President Donald Trump.

In Orange County, deputies said a man sexually battered a worker inside a massage parlor.

Investigators said they have surveillance video showing Martell Landers, 37, entering the back door of “A Beautiful Day Spa” on East Colonial Drive Saturday night.

Deputies said he then attacked the victim, grabbing her hair and throat.

She eventually was able to escape but said Landers then chased her outside before people at a nearby business heard her scream and rushed into help.

He’s now being held on a $25,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

A wild scene along part of Colonial Drive in east Orange County.

Traffic was briefly brought to a halt after a small plane was forced to land on the road.

The single-engine piper touched down just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Christmas area.

The two people on board weren’t hurt and the plane didn’t even have any visible damage.

Some lanes of traffic though were blocked for several hours.

The FAA is now investigating.

Random Florida fact

The Florida Citrus Tower, a 226-foot-tall structure in Clermont was built in 1956 on one of the highest hills in Florida’s ridge section.

Before Walt Disney World, it served as a roadside attraction giving visitors a sweeping view of the surrounding orange groves across Lake County.

You can still elevator to the top of the Citrus Tower, but instead of orange groves, you’ll mostly see sprawling parking lots.

Katrina Scales is a producer for the News 6+ Takeover at 5:30 p.m. She also writes and voices the podcast Your Florida Daily.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie.

