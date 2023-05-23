Man accused of raping woman at Orange County massage parlor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he raped a woman at the Orlando County spa she worked at.

Martell Landers, 37, faces charges in connection with the sexual battery that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday at A Beautiful Spa at 4925 E Colonial Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to the massage parlor, where a victim said Landers forced her to have sex with him. The victim said she tried multiple times to escape, but Landers grabbed her hair and throat, making her fear for her life, the affidavit shows. Deputies added that they observed red marks on her neck and breast and cuts on her elbows and knees.

According to deputies, the victim said she was able to escape after “a long while,” eventually getting away by distracting him. Landers chased after her and she fought him off and started yelling for help, the affidavit reads.

Employees at a neighboring business heard her and rushed to help, deputies said. A witness said they saw Landers put his hands on the victim, separated the two and called 911, the affidavit continues.

The victim identified Landers in a photo lineup as the man who “raped me and hit me on the floor,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video also shows Landers entering the spa at around 7:47 p.m. and running out of the massage room area without pants on shortly after 8 p.m., officials said.

Deputies said they met with Landers at Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for injuries.

He faces charges for sexual battery using an intoxicating substance and false imprisonment.

No other details were relesed.

