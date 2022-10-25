Brevard massage therapist accused of unwanted sexual contact with 19 women to enter plea

A Brevard County massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching women is set to enter a plea deal.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching women is set to enter a plea deal on Tuesday.

Thomas Grasso, 57, of Port St. John, was arrested in December 2020, accused of having unwanted sexual contact with 19 women.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Initially, Grasso was charged with sexual battery and other charges, but according to court records some of the most serious charges against him have been dropped.

The county’s Clerk of the Court website shows there are four cases connected to Grasso’s plea hearing.

According to investigators, the first victim came forward in October 2020 after getting a massage at a chiropractic clinic in Titusville.

Other arrest affidavits said Grasso would expose himself during massage appointments and have sexual contact with clients.

Grasso has been at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

His plea hearing is set for 9 a.m.