Florida massage therapist accused of sexual battery on clients

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville massage therapist was arrested Thursday on several charges, including sexual battery, in connection with 19 clients, police said.

Thomas Grasso, 57, of Port St. John, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of an elderly person and one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Titusville police said one of the victims came forward in early October, and during a preliminary battery investigation, detectives found evidence that Grasso committed crimes against 18 more victims while he was performing massage services.

Police said additional charges for Grasso, 43 counts of battery and 14 counts of exposure of sex organs, are being sent to the State Attorney’s Office.

Grasso was taken into custody by police without incident during a Thursday morning traffic stop, police said.

Grasso was booked in to the Brevard County Jail, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Police originally reported there were 20 clients, not 19, who were alleged victims of Grasso.