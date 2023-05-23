79º

WATCH LIVE: Plane makes emergency landing on Colonial Drive in Orange County

Private plane blocking traffic near Taylor Creek Road in Christmas

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Christmas, Traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing Tuesday morning in east Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

The small private plane landed on East Colonial Drive near Taylor Creek Road in Christmas, Florida, blocking one lane in each direction.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the plane has been moved into the median.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a single-engine Piper PA-32 and landed around 9:25 a.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue said there were no reported injuries.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

