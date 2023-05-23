WATCH LIVE: Plane makes emergency landing on Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing Tuesday morning in east Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

The small private plane landed on East Colonial Drive near Taylor Creek Road in Christmas, Florida, blocking one lane in each direction.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the plane has been moved into the median.

#EmergencyLanding: A small private plane emergency landed on the median of E. Colonial and Taylor Creek. It’s currently blocking traffic and no injuries reported. FAA has been notified. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 23, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a single-engine Piper PA-32 and landed around 9:25 a.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue said there were no reported injuries.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

ALERT: The westbound lanes of E. Colonial Dr at Taylor Creek Rd are shut down due to an emergency landing of a small aircraft on the road. No one is hurt, but please avoid the area and find another route. pic.twitter.com/9DAb5TVcTN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 23, 2023

