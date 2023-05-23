72º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi blocks I-4 in Orange County

Truck spills pallets or wood onto interstate near John Young Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

I-4 is a mess in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned semitrailer on Interstate 4 in Orange County is causing traffic backups Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 east at the John Young Parkway overpass. I-4 east is backed up in the area.

The semi appeared to be hauling pallets or wood, which spilled onto the interstate and possibly onto John Young Parkway below.

Details about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

