Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files declaration of candidacy for president

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday, May 24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially filed a declaration of candidacy for president.

The Florida governor is entering the race as Donald Trump’s top GOP rival.

DeSantis is expected to make a formal announcement of his presidential run with Elon Musk on Twitter at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve never had a Floridian elected president in our almost 200 years as a state,” UCF history professor and News 6 political analyst Dr. Jim Clark said in an interview. “So this gives Floridians a chance maybe to send a Floridian to the White House.”

He will join an increasingly crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who announced his candidacy Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

