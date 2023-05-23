85º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce presidential run on Twitter with Elon Musk, reports say

Musk suggested last year he would support DeSantis for president

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Politics, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk, Elections, DeSantis Presidential Run
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, on May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will announce his presidential run on Twitter, according to reports.

Multiple media outlets, including CBS News, reported that DeSantis will host a live chat on Twitter Spaces with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Musk said last year that he supported DeSantis as a presidential candidate.

It’s believed DeSantis will follow the virtual announcement with a public appearance a few days later in Dunedin, DeSantis’ hometown.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email