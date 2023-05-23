Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce presidential run on Twitter with Elon Musk, reports say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will announce his presidential run on Twitter, according to reports.
Multiple media outlets, including CBS News, reported that DeSantis will host a live chat on Twitter Spaces with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Musk said last year that he supported DeSantis as a presidential candidate.
It’s believed DeSantis will follow the virtual announcement with a public appearance a few days later in Dunedin, DeSantis’ hometown.
