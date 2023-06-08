The Messi effect: Here’s what it will cost you to see soccer legend play in Orlando

Argentina's Lionel Messi sgives a thumb up before a friendly match between Argentina and United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Exploria Stadium is almost sold out for Orlando City hosting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF later this year.

Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest soccer players ever, announced the shocking move to join Inter Miami CF on Wednesday. Messi turned down joining his old club, FC Barcelona, and a huge money offer to join the Saudi Arabia soccer league. The money figures is reported to have been in the billions.

As of Thursday, June 8, StubHub has the cheapest ticket for the Sept. 24 game at $280 in the general admission for the standing room only section of Exploria Stadium, or “The Wall.” For Orlando City’s game this Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, tickets in The Wall start at $18 via StubHub.

Other ticket sites such as SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster have similar tickets for $300. The rest of the stadium has tickets available starting at $330 to over $3,000 for premium seating.

A pair of tickets on Ticketmaster is going on resale for almost $6,500 located between the team benches. Another single ticket in the same area is over $8,000 at resale price.

Orlando City announced late Wednesday night how ticket options would proceed for this rivalry match in September. Season ticket holders would get priority for tickets and will have the first chance to get single-game tickets for this match at a later date before going to the public.

The final contract for Messi is still being finalized. According to CBS Sports and The Athletic, his contract may include revenue from new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and a profit-sharing agreement with Adidas.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: