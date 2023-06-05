Your Florida Daily: Memorial Day shooting arrest, more than 100 swimmers rescued

Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the Blue Ridge Parkway to search for the site where a Cessna Citation crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Randall K. Wolf via AP)

Federal investigators say there are no signs of survivors after a plane registered in Melbourne, Florida entered restricted airspace over Washington DC and crashed in Virginia.

As U.S. fighter jets tried to intercept the Cessna Citation airplane, the F-16s caused a sonic boom throughout the capital Sunday.

The small plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne.

The Washington Post was able to make contact with the owner who told them his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were on the plane before it crashed.

Flight tracking shows after takeoff from Tennessee the plane turned around, and at one point flew straight down just before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Hollywood police along Hollywood Beach following shooting in which nine people were injured on Memorial Day. (WPLG)

A fourth suspect wanted for the Memorial Day mass shooting on the Hollywood beach boardwalk is now locked up; however, police are still working to find the remaining suspect still on the run.

Hollywood police said they arrested Ariel Paul.

Investigators said Paul and four other men got into an argument last Monday on the Hollywood Beach boardwalk and started shooting.

Nine people were hurt, including a 16-month-old.

Police said most of the victims have already been released from the hospital and will be okay.

Beach safety teams along Central Florida’s coast are planning how to keep swimmers safe while facing a massive shortage of lifeguards. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Volusia County Beach Safety said more than 100 swimmers had to be rescued from dangerous rip currents over the weekend.

Officials said lifeguards pulled 101 people out of the water between Friday and Sunday.

Since the start of Memorial Day weekend, they’ve rescued more than 500 swimmers.

Sadly, one of them — a 76-year-old man — did not survive.

Officials are reminding everyone to always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

Random Florida Fact

Bok Tower Gardens was created by a Dutch immigrant in the early 1920s.

After Edward Bok and his wife visited the Lake Wales ridge, they decided to build a magnificent “singing” tower on one of the highest points in Florida.

Within the tower: a massive 60-bell instrument called a carillon.

Bok hired one of the designers of New York City’s Central Park to create the garden landscape and other famous architects to create the iconic Bok Tower.