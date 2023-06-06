Your Florida Daily: Mother killed amid dispute with neighbor, Florida blamed for migrant flights

The investigation into a shooting death in Marion County is making national headlines.

Ajike “AJ” Owens, a mother of four, is dead after deputies said her neighbor fired shots through her front door.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Sheriff Billy Woods said a fight started after a neighbor threw skates at Owens’ kids in their neighborhood near Ocala.

When Owens knocked on the woman’s door to confront her, deputies said the neighbor fatally shot her in front of the children.

The sheriff has not identified the neighbor and said the investigation is ongoing.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Owens’ family.

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. California's attorney general says the state of Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be dropped off outside a Sacramento church. Bonta said Saturday, June 3, 2023 the individuals had documents purporting to be from the Florida state government. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Leaders in California are blaming Florida after three dozen South American migrants were dropped off in Sacramento over the past few days.

A chartered flight carrying 16 asylum seekers on board landed in California’s capitol last week.

The migrants from Venezuela and Colombia told authorities they were promised work if they boarded the plane.

They were then abandoned outside a Sacramento Catholic Diocese building with nothing.

“We believe that the state of Florida, Governor (Ron) DeSantis is behind it,” said California attorney general Rob Bonta. “Governor DeSantis has demonstrated his pettiness, his lack of focus, his xenophobia. His willingness to treat human beings, people, as political pawns, it’s wrong, and we are getting to the bottom of it.”

Florida recently passed legislation that earmarked $12 million in the state budget to contract private companies for the transportation of migrants around the country.

On Monday, a Texas county launched a criminal investigation into the case of 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vinyard last year at the order of DeSantis.

Bear seen in tree at Orlando’s Lake Eola. (Patty Sheehan)

Wildlife officials are keeping a close watch on a bear that’s getting lots of attention in downtown Orlando.

Crowds showed up at Lake Eola Park to see the bear sitting in a tree.

Officials said it left overnight but was later spotted in another nearby tree.

FWC is asking everyone to keep their distance saying the bear will likely move on if it can’t find food.

Random Florida Fact

St. Petersburg is home to the world’s largest outdoor shuffleboard court.

It might seem like a silly hometown superlative but back when it opened in 1924, the court was a big sell for affluent tourists and locals.

As more retirees moved to the west coast of Florida, shuffleboard became an older person’s game and can still be played at the club today for a fee.