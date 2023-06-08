National Weather Service investigates possible tornado in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The National Weather Service will be on the ground in Satellite Beach Thursday to verify whether a tornado touched down in the South Patrick Park neighborhood.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for the Satellite Beach area just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to messaging from Brevard County Emergency Management, a possible tornado touched down in South Patrick Shores around 5:30 p.m.

According to BCEM, around 40-50 homes were impacted by the weather event. Two roofs sustained major damage while 12 had minor damage, as many as 12 power poles were damaged and around 126 FPL customers were left without power. Some were told their power would be restored early the next morning.

Video from the area shows fences and sheds torn apart, twisted trees, snapped branches, impacted autobodies and belongings strewn all over. No injuries were reported.

The county provided the following list of the most heavily-impacted streets, as well as a map outlining the area with the most damage.

Most heavily-impacted streets:

SE 3nd Street

SE 4th Street

Ocean Blvd

NE 1st Street

Pelican Drive

Egret Drive

Herron Drive

At approximately 5:30 PM this evening, a tornado (awaiting the exact EF rating from NWS Melbourne) touched down in South Patrick Shores, damaging several homes in the highlighted area below. (6/7/2023) (Brevard County Emergency Management)

Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Satellite Beach and FPL received thanks from BCEM in their response efforts, credited as instrumental in sizing up the situation, determining there were no injuries, checking on residents and securing the area, according to a news release.

Neighbors told News 6 that there was nowhere near enough time to prepare for the weather event, opposed to something like a hurricane. As one man said it arrived in a matter of seconds, a woman we spoke with said that it was gone just as quickly.

BCEM has since requested that residents of impacted communities send in photos and descriptions of property damage left behind by the possible tornado using an online damage assessment form. The county stressed the form was not an application for assistance and served only as information used to help along emergency management decisions.

