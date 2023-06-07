81º

Satellite Beach deals with storm damage following tornado warning

National Weather Service will investigate cause of damage

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Damage in the South Patrick Park neighborhood following a tornado warning. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Neighborhoods in Satellite Beach are stuck cleaning up property damage after the area was put under a tornado warning on Wednesday.

All of the damage occurred in the South Patrick Park neighborhood. According to the city manager, one home suffered severe damage.

Video from Ibis Lane shows downed tree limbs, toppled fences and gutters hanging from houses. It is a similar scene on Pelican Drive, where at least one carport was destroyed and tree branches littered front lawns.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Satellite Beach officials announced that Florida Power & Light is already working on outages in the area.

The tornado warning went into effect just after 5 p.m., but it has not yet been confirmed that a tornado ever touched down.

The National Weather Service will now investigate the damage to determine the cause.

