Strong storms possible in Orlando area. Here’s the target area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not everyone will see storms Wednesday, but the ones that do develop could turn strong.
Most of Central Florida will be dry through lunch but shortly after, a few storms will start to fire.
Storm chances overall will be at 40% Wednesday.
The best chance for an isolated damaging wind gust and large hail will be east of Orlando and along the I-95 corridor.
High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.
Storm chances remain at 40% Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.
The heat starts to crank up over the weekend, with highs surging into the lower 90s. Central Florida may make a run for the mid 90s early next week.
Tropics Watch
Most of the Atlantic basin in quiet.
The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a disturbance in the North Atlantic that has a slight chance for subtropical development.