Strong storms possible in Orlando area. Here’s the target area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not everyone will see storms Wednesday, but the ones that do develop could turn strong.

Most of Central Florida will be dry through lunch but shortly after, a few storms will start to fire.

Storm chances overall will be at 40% Wednesday.

The best chance for an isolated damaging wind gust and large hail will be east of Orlando and along the I-95 corridor.

Future radar

High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

Storm chances remain at 40% Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

The heat starts to crank up over the weekend, with highs surging into the lower 90s. Central Florida may make a run for the mid 90s early next week.

Not everyone will see storms Wednesday, but the ones that do develop could turn strong. Most of Central Florida will be dry through lunch, but shortly after, a few storms will start to fire.

Tropics Watch

Most of the Atlantic basin in quiet.

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a disturbance in the North Atlantic that has a slight chance for subtropical development.