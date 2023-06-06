Get to know News 6 meteorologist Michelle Morgan

Michelle Morgan is the newest member of the Pinpoint Weather team. Now, you have the opportunity to ask her, nearly, any questions you want.

Morgan will be a guest on an upcoming episode of Talk To Tom.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells with be asking Morgan questions about herself and her career as a meteorologist. We want to have your questions answered, too.

Just submit a question in the form below before Thursday, June 8 at noon and you’ll hear Morgan answer your query on Talk To Tom.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: