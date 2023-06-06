85º

Get to know News 6 meteorologist Michelle Morgan

Your questions will be answered on an upcoming episode of Talk To Tom

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Pinpoint Weather, Talk To Tom, Weather
News 6 meteorologist Michelle Morgan. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Michelle Morgan is the newest member of the Pinpoint Weather team. Now, you have the opportunity to ask her, nearly, any questions you want.

Morgan will be a guest on an upcoming episode of Talk To Tom.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells with be asking Morgan questions about herself and her career as a meteorologist. We want to have your questions answered, too.

Just submit a question in the form below before Thursday, June 8 at noon and you’ll hear Morgan answer your query on Talk To Tom.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email