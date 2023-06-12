Your Florida Daily: Remembering Pulse, funeral services for Ocala mother

Today marks seven years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Several people gathered at the club overnight to remember the 49 victims.

“It didn’t have to happen,” one visitor said.

“I’m looking at all of these pictures and getting goosebumps and, (it’s) horrific,” Natalie York said.

A larger ceremony is planned for tonight at the Dr. Phillips Center.

A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, demanding the arrest of a woman who shot and killed Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, last Friday night, June 2. Authorities came under intense pressure Tuesday to bring charges against a white woman who killed Owens, a Black neighbor, on her front doorstep, as they navigated Floridas divisive stand your ground law that provides considerable leeway to the suspect in making a claim of self defense. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Funeral services were held this morning in Marion County for Ajike Owens.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at her funeral.

The mother of four was shot and killed earlier this month during a dispute with a neighbor.

The suspect, Susan Lorincz, was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Owens’ family filed a petition to upgrade the charge to murder.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

And no, it’s not your imagination.

AAA said prices have jumped 10 cents over the past week.

According to new numbers released overnight, the average price for a gallon of regular in Florida is $3.46.

That’s the most expensive daily average price since mid-May.

Experts said it’s due to an increase in demand, which is higher than this time last year.

Random Florida Fact

Florida’s Dozier School for Boys was a notorious, state-run institution that closed after more than a century.

It detained boys accused of bad behavior or simply because they didn’t have families.

Hundreds of men have come forward to tell stories of abuse and beatings they suffered there.

A survey later found 55 burials on the grounds and documented 100 deaths at the school.

While a state investigation found no evidence of abuse, Florida’s legislature held a formal ceremony in 2017 to apologize to the survivors and to families of other victims.