Your Florida Daily: Florida connection to sub search, Giant African land snails return

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

There’s a Florida connection to the submersible that vanished this week near the wreckage of the Titanic.

A well-known wealthy couple is involved in a lawsuit with the CEO of OceanGate, the company that runs the dive trips.

Marc and Sharon Hagle of Winter Park made headlines last year when they flew to the edge of space on a Blue Origin rocket.

According to court records, back in 2017, the Hagles also paid over $210,000 to visit the legendary shipwreck but claim OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush strung them along about the expedition and then never refunded their money.

The suit claims Rush violated state fraud and unfair business practice laws.

Rush is one of the five people who are currently missing.

On Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed search teams detected underwater noises in a remote part of the Atlantic but have not found the sub.

A Giant African Snail seized at Detroit Metro Airport in March 2023. (United States Customs and Border Protection)

They’re back.

Neighborhoods in South Florida are now under quarantine after sightings of invasive and dangerous Giant African land snails.

State agriculture officials said the snails were found earlier this month near Miramar in Broward County.

The quarantine essentially means it is illegal to move a giant African Land snail or plants, which includes soil, compost and yard waste, in or out of the area.

The snails are known to chomp through stucco and plastic and their calcium shells have pointy edges sharp enough to blow out the tires of vehicles that run over them.

The snails also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans.

Last year, the New Port Richey area was placed under quarantine after the snails were detected.

Random Florida Fact

The American Space Museum in Titusville is a collection of amazing space artifacts from veteran workers from the Kennedy Space Center.

It tells the more personal side of the history of the American space program, from the early unmanned flight, through projects Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and the Space Shuttle.

The docents are mostly retired Kennedy Space Center workers who are happy to share stories and knowledge.