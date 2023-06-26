Your Florida Daily: Miami boat crash investigation, closing argument in Parkland resource officer trial

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to figure out what caused a deadly collision impacting thousands of people at Port Miami.

A man died another was seriously hurt when a 30-foot boat crashed into a car ferry early Sunday.

Cruise ship passengers were stuck waiting hours to depart Port Miami while others were forced to wait out the delay in the ocean.

The port is back open today.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defense table during his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, June 23, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 Massacre that left 17 dead and 17 injured. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2023)

Closing arguments are getting underway in the trial of a former school resource officer on duty during the deadly mass shooting in Parkland.

Scot Peterson is accused of failing to act to stop the gunman during the 2018 massacre.

He’s also accused of lying to investigators about the number of gunshots he heard after arriving at the scene.

17 people were killed and 17 others hurt when Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson said he could not tell where the gunshots were coming from and did the best he could at the time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

The public gets the chance to weigh in on how Orange County should spend millions in tourist tax money.

A special task force has spent the last several weeks listening to pitches ranging from improving the convention center and Camping World Stadium to spending millions on a new baseball stadium to try and lure the Rays away from Tampa.

Today, the group will discuss the results of a recent survey and take comments from the public.

A final decision on the funding is set to be made next month.

Random Florida Fact

Soloman’s Castle, nestled in the Floridian wilderness, is a 12,000-square-foot shiny medieval former home and studio of sculptor Howard Solomon.

Solomon started building the castle in 1974 out of aluminum printing plates thrown out by the local newspaper.

Located in Hardee County, about an hour east of Sarasota, it stands three stories high and features a moat, restaurant and inn.

Soloman himself gave pun-filled tours of his aluminum castle up until his death in 2016.

Tourists can still walk the grounds for free or tour inside from October thru July.