Eustis police officer opens fire on man believed to have groped woman

EUSTIS, Fla. – A man believed to have groped a woman drove his SUV at a Eustis police officer Tuesday causing the officer to open fire, according to investigators.

Police said officers were responding to a call of a woman who was attacked along Morningview Drive. Investigators said a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and surgical mask ran up behind the woman while she was walking, groped her and then threw her to the ground.

According to a news release, officers spotted a man in a Cadillac Escalade who matched the description of the attacker. Police said the man was trying to hide behind the dash, but officers spotted him and ordered him out of the SUV.

As police ordered the man out of his vehicle, backup arrived, according to the release. As one of the backup officers was getting out of his cruiser, police said the man hit the gas.

The SUV was heading toward the backup officer, who then opened fire, investigators said. The SUV then drove off, hitting another vehicle as it got away.

Investigators said they were unable to arrest the man or determine whether he was hit by the gunfire. Police have not released the identity of any possible suspects in this case.

Police are set to hold a news conference on the investigation. When it happens, News 6 will stream it in a media player on the top of the story.

