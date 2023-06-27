Your Florida Daily: No murder charges for Ocala mother’s accused killer, Malaria spread in Florida

A Marion County woman accused of killing her neighbor after firing through a closed door will avoid murder charges.

The State Attorney chose instead to file manslaughter charges against 58-year-old Susan Lorincz.

Deputies said Lorincz killed Ajike “AJ” Owens as the mother tried confronting her neighbor for throwing a roller skate at her children.

The decision to charge Lorincz with manslaughter is not sitting well with the victim’s friends and family.

“It’s going to be disappointing and there’s nothing that is going to come out of this that is going to be,” said Larry Johnson, a family friend. “It has to be justice for AJ, her legacy and her kids. "

Owens’ family is calling for a second-degree murder charge and held a ‘Justice for AJ’ press conference Tuesday.

Nolan Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Ormond Beach on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

A Volusia County man faces serious charges after deputies said he exposed himself on the beach in front of children.

The sheriff’s office said Nolan Hernandez, 26, was masturbating on Ormond Beach Monday while several people were nearby, including three girls ages 14 and under.

Hernandez was booked into jail on $20,000 bond.

FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months...the first time there's been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday, June 26, 2023, by the CDC. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)

The CDC said it’s seeing the first cases of malaria contracted in the U.S. in 20 years and most are in Florida.

Federal officials said four cases have been reported in Florida, along with one in Texas.

The cases do not appear connected.

The CDC said Americans typically contract malaria when traveling overseas and it’s often spread through mosquitoes.

State leaders said they’re working to control Florida’s mosquito population.

Random Florida Fact

Warm Mineral Springs in North Port is a sinkhole formed by the collapse of a subterranean cavern over 30,000 years ago.

A vent below the surface filtered through caves allows visitors to enjoy 85-degree mineralized water.

In the 1950′s, an archeologist found evidence of human bones and artifacts dating back more than 10,000 years — much older than scientists had thought humans arrived in Florida.

Today, the warm springs are open as a natural spa, with protections in place due to their archeological importance.