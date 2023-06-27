89º

Man caught in lewd act by 3 girls at Ormond Beach, deputies say

Nolan Hernandez, 26, was arrested near the Granada approach

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Nolan Hernandez, 26 (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on Monday after three young girls caught him in a lewd act along Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that 26-year-old Nolan Hernandez was arrested near the Granada approach on Monday afternoon.

The release shows that several people — including three young girls ages 14 and under — saw Hernandez masturbating on the beach.

“He’s headed to jail,” the release states. “Don’t do what Nolan did or you could be featured here too.”

