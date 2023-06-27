Man caught in lewd act by 3 girls at Ormond Beach, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on Monday after three young girls caught him in a lewd act along Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that 26-year-old Nolan Hernandez was arrested near the Granada approach on Monday afternoon.

IN CUSTODY: Nolan Hernandez, 26, was arrested near the Granada approach this afternoon after several people, including 3 girls 14 and under, witnessed him masturbating on the beach. He’s headed to jail. Don’t do what Nolan did or you could be featured here too. pic.twitter.com/dkFBeTvOKo — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 27, 2023

The release shows that several people — including three young girls ages 14 and under — saw Hernandez masturbating on the beach.

“He’s headed to jail,” the release states. “Don’t do what Nolan did or you could be featured here too.”

