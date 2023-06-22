Man to be sentenced in death of Volusia man he met on dating app

Michael Harris Jr., 20, will be sentenced for second-degree murder with a weapon in the death of Bobby Scott at 1:30 p.m., records show.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old man he met through a dating app is set to be sentenced on Thursday in Volusia County, records show.

Michael Harris Jr., 20, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in the death of Bobby Scott, according to court documents.

Harris was arrested in January 2021 on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office began investigating when the victim’s husband reported him missing on Jan. 20, 2021, after Scott had not been seen for more than two days.

Deputies said they later found Harris with the victim’s car. Harris claimed Scott lent it to him, but deputies said the victim’s husband said Scott would not lend out his vehicle.

Scott met Harris via a dating app and the two agreed to meet up prior to Scott’s death, according to investigators.

The victim’s body was found was in an area off of the 2900 block of Old New York Avenue in DeLand following Harris’ arrest, records show.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

