Accused killer indicted for first-degree murder in death of man he met on dating app, records show

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An accused killer now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 63-year-old man who he met through a dating app, records show.

Michael Harris Jr., 20, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bobby Scott.

Harris was arrested in January on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office began investigating when the victim’s husband reported him missing on Jan. 20 after Scott had not been seen for more than two days.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 63-year-old man. (VCSO)

Investigators said they found Harris with the victim’s car. Harris claimed Scott lent it to him, but deputies said the victim’s husband said Scott would not lend out his vehicle.

According to investigators, Scott met Harris via a dating app and the two agreed to meet up prior to Scott’s death.