Don’t worry, be hoppy; head to Ormond Beach Beer Fest

ORMOND BEACH, Fla, – Feeling Déjà brew? That’s right, the 4th annual Ormond Beach Beer Festival kicks off again in Volusia County.

This event on Saturday, May 13 takes place at The Casements located at 25 Riverside Drive from 1-4 p.m.

According to the festival’s website, the admission is free, but the beer tasting is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event, and there will be over 100 different beers from over 35 different breweries

“All proceeds will help the Rotary Club of Ormond Beach to continue their mission of the past 68 years, to enhance the Ormond Beach community, assist families and children in need, and support local charities,” the website read in part.

In addition to beer, there will be live music, food, other beverages and vendors.

Some of the breweries and brands on hand will be Island Coastal Lager, The Half Wall Brewery, Brothers Brewery, Odd MeadWorks, Terrapin Beer Co., Orange Blossom Brewering Co., Ormond Brewing Company and Dogfish Head.

