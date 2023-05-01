Here are some Orange County events for AANHPI Heritage Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month is officially underway, Orange County announced events throughout May to celebrate the culture of the community.

There are over 800,000 people of Asian or Pacific Islander descendants in Orange County, according to county officials.

Here are some events happening throughout AANHPI Heritage Month:

Orange County Asian-Inspired Art Exhibition Orange County Administration Building - 201 S. Rosalind Avenue – First Floor Atrium May 1-30 | Monday – Friday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County AAPI Heritage Month Celebration with Proclamation Presentation Orange County Administration Building - Commission Chambers - 201 S. Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32802 Tuesday, May 2 | 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

AAPI – FusionFest’s MYgration Film Festival Orange County Library System – South Trail Branch - 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839 Saturday, May 13 | 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Asian-American Heritage Council Asian Cultural Festival Ocoee Lakeshore Center Bill Breeze Park - 25 N. Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761 Sunday, May 14 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

History Book Club Orange County Regional History Center - 65 E Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801 Thursday, May 18 | 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Orange County Asian-Inspired Art Contest Award Ceremony Orange County Admin Center - 201 S. Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32802 Friday, May 19 | 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Asian Cultural Association Cultural Display and Performance Orange County Regional History Center - 65 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801 Saturday, May 20 | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Put on your dancing shoes and join us for an incredible afternoon of dance and activities! Local performance group, Asian Cultural Association, will be performing Kathak dance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with activities going until 4 p.m. This is sure to be an event the whole family will not want to miss!

Asian-Americans in Florida (Prof. Wenxian Zhang, Rollins College) Orange County Regional History Center - 65 E. Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801 Sunday, May 21 | 2 - 3 p.m.

ACT Town Hall Meeting Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office - 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, FL 32806 Wednesday, May 24 | 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m.



News 6 will highlight and give voice to Asian Americans and Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islanders within the community at ClickOrlando.com/aapi and on TV and the News 6+ app during select newscasts and podcast episodes.

