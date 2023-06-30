Man arrested nearly a month after fatal shooting in Oak Ridge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested nearly a month after a fatal shooting in Oak Ridge, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
Christopher Sims, 30, was arrested in connection with the May 27 shooting that left 58-year-old James Cooper dead, according to deputies.
Deputies previously said they found Cooper after responding to a shooting in the 2000 block of Rivertree Circle.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Cooper was then taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.
Sims faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.
No other information is available at this time.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily