Man arrested nearly a month after fatal shooting in Oak Ridge

Christopher Sims faces a charge for first-degree murder with a firearm, deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested nearly a month after a fatal shooting in Oak Ridge, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Christopher Sims, 30, was arrested in connection with the May 27 shooting that left 58-year-old James Cooper dead, according to deputies.

Deputies previously said they found Cooper after responding to a shooting in the 2000 block of Rivertree Circle.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Cooper was then taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Sims faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

No other information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily