Man dies after being shot in Oak Ridge, deputies say

Deputies respond to 2000 block of Rivertree Circle

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OAK RIDGE, Fla. – A man died Saturday after being shot in Oak Ridge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the man, identified as 58-year-old James Cooper, after responding to the 2000 block of Rivertree Circle around 8 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Cooper was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No suspect information was available at the time of this report, according to the statement.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

