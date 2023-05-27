Man dies after being shot in Oak Ridge, deputies say

OAK RIDGE, Fla. – A man died Saturday after being shot in Oak Ridge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies located the man, identified as 58-year-old James Cooper, after responding to the 2000 block of Rivertree Circle around 8 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Cooper was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
No suspect information was available at the time of this report, according to the statement.
No other details were shared.
Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this shooting and not necessarily its exact location.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: