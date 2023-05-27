Man dies after being shot in Oak Ridge, deputies say

OAK RIDGE, Fla. – A man died Saturday after being shot in Oak Ridge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the man, identified as 58-year-old James Cooper, after responding to the 2000 block of Rivertree Circle around 8 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Cooper was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No suspect information was available at the time of this report, according to the statement.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

