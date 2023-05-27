Police find dead man with gunshot wounds in Titusville; $5K reward offered for info

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police officers responding to a reported hit-and-run near an intersection early Saturday found a dead man who had been shot, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the area of Airport Road and Dixie Avenue, locating the unidentified man and noting his apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated based on preliminary evidence, yet acknowledge that the suspect or suspects responsible remain at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800, or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips to Crimeline that lead to an arrest in a homicide case may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

No other details were shared.

