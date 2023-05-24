Titusville man indicted on murder charges in shooting of mother’s boyfriend

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville man has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his mother’s boyfriend.

Dominic Bland, 31, was indicted Tuesday in Brevard County.

Police said Bland shot Carl Wigfall, 56, during an argument on the morning of April 24. A witness told police they saw Bland shoot Wigfall twice as the victim was seated before pushing him off the chair and standing over his body, shooting him several times more and stating, “See what happens!” or something similar, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit shows Bland may have been motivated by instances of domestic violence between Wigfall and Bland’s mother. Wigfall was arrested in November on accusations of hitting his girlfriend with a chair and threatening her with a knife. Charges against him were dropped.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Bland also fled police when he was taken into custody two days later.

In addition to the charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, Bland also faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police, resisting arrest without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: