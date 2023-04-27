Suspect ID’d in shooting death of man at Titusville home, records show

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A suspect arrested Wednesday in a man’s shooting death at a Titusville home has been identified and is accused of premeditated first-degree murder, according to documents obtained Thursday.

Titusville police officers responded to the home along Palmetto Street early Monday after a caller advised they heard gunshots and screaming from downstairs, described in an affidavit for the arrest warrant of 31-year-old Dominic Bland. Police went to the home and found 56-year-old Carl Wigfall, with apparent gunshot wounds to his hand, shoulders and face, lying on the floor behind the couch in a pool of blood. Wigfall was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An eyewitness to the event was interviewed, the affidavit states. The witness reported seeing Bland shoot Wigfall twice as the victim was seated before pushing him off the chair and standing over his body, shooting him several times more and stating, “See what happens!” or something similar. The eyewitness said they asked Bland why he shot Wigfall, to which the accused allegedly just stared back before fleeing in a Jeep, documents show.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | SNOW WAY: Ice covers I-95 in Fla. | DeSantis vs. Disney: Governor responds to lawsuit]

The eyewitness, upon being shown a picture of Bland to confirm his identity, “began crying and asking why he killed Carl,” the affidavit states.

The relationships between Bland, Wigfall and the witness have not been released.

Bland faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder, fleeing or eluding law enforcement with lights and/or sirens activated, resting an officer without violence, knowingly driving with a suspended license (first offense) and two counts of violating probation, booking records show. He is being held at the Brevard County jail without bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: