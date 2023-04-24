80º

Shooter sought after man found dead at Titusville home, police say

Fatal shooting happened on Palmetto Street

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot to death Monday morning at a Titusville home, police said.

Officers said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Palmetto Street.

Titusville police said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter or shooters are still at large and police believe they knew the victim, according to the department.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous and receive a potential $5,000 reward.

