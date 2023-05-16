Titusville Oath Keeper blames jail food for developing diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The attorney for a Titusville man convicted of conspiring to interrupt the certification of the presidential election is asking a federal judge to sentence him to a prison in Central Florida due to health concerns.

Kenneth Harrelson was convicted by a federal jury in November of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging their duties and tampering with documents or proceedings.

He was tried with fellow members of the Oath Keepers organization, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

According to a court filing on Tuesday, Harrelson’s attorney, Brad Geyer, claimed his client is suffering health issues while detained in the District of Columbia.

“Harrelson arrived in DC Corrections with normal blood work, but the diet there is high in starch and extremely low on protein,” he wrote. “While in DC, he never had a protein source that wasn’t soy. His blood work has reflected this with increasing blood glucose levels, increasing A1c, AST and ALT suggesting pre-diabetes and that he may have sustained organ damage.”

Geyer asked the court to consider placing Harrelson in a facility closer to his home in Central Florida.

“Defendant Harrelson respectfully requests, if appropriate, that the Court consider requesting that the Bureau of Prisons assign him to a facility near the family home. Since his arrest, Harrelson has been prohibited from Zoom visits so he has not seen the faces or communicated “face to face” with his children since his arrest.”

Geyer said the closest facilities would be the Coleman Prison and FPC in Pensacola.

Harrelson is set to be sentenced on May 26.

