Local News

Deputies called to Pine Hills over possible shooting

Law enforcement seen at Rolling Hills apartments

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pine Hills, Orange County, Shooting, Crime

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were seen at an apartment complex in Orange County on Wednesday night after reports about a possible shooting.

Footage shows investigators at the Rolling Hills apartments — located on Silver Chase Drive in the Pine Hills area — and crime scene tape was put up in front of at least one of the buildings.

Deputies responded to the scene after a call about a person being shot, though News 6 is awaiting confirmation from the sheriff’s office about what actually happened.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

