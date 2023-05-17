Man, 2 women arrested in Orange County accused in armed home invasion

Three armed home invasion suspects arrested in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man and two women accused in an armed home invasion in north Florida were arrested Wednesday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The three were found and taken into custody in a wooded area near Dallas Boulevard.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the armed home invasion happened in St. Johns County and the trio drove through Brevard, Osceola and Orange counties before abandoning the vehicle and running into the woods.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Highway Patrol helped with the arrests.

Details of the man and women, including their names and ages, have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Dallas Boulevard shut down for investigation (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

