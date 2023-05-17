Woman accused in Florida home invasion robbery during date scheme

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest warrant was issued for a Clermont woman after she was accused in a home invasion robbery scheme during a date with a man she met online, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that on Sunday evening, a man met with a woman whom he’d met on a dating website at his home in St. Johns County.

The man and the woman — later identified as 22-year-old Sierra Kennedy of Clermont — then began drinking cocktails and “socializing” for about an hour, deputies said.

However, an arrest warrant shows that someone began knocking at the door, and Kennedy told the man that it was her abusive ex-boyfriend. Kennedy then opened the door, and a masked gunman entered the home while wielding a handgun and demanding money, deputies said.

The man gave the gunman $500 in cash from his wallet, though it appeared that Kennedy had been working with the gunman, according to the arrest report. Investigators said that both the gunman and Kennedy began demanding that the man transfer them additional funds through Venmo.

During the transfer, the man received a call from his neighbor, and the man answered his phone, telling the neighbor he needed help, deputies said. At this time, the gunman grabbed the phone out of his hand and fled alongside Kennedy in his Silver Chevrolet SUV, the arrest warrant shows.

In addition to the $500, the gunman and Kennedy are also accused of stealing a MacBook laptop and two Apple iPhones, according to deputies.

Kennedy faces charges of burglary with assault or battery, and home invasion robbery with a firearm. She also faces bond of $200,000.

A man and two women were arrested in Orange County on Wednesday following a car chase through several other counties. They face charges stemming from an armed home invasion in St. Johns County, though it has not been confirmed whether Kennedy was part of that trio or whether the two cases are linked.

