Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Keith Moses in Pine Hills shootings

Orange County deputies said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is responsible for the shootings.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 19-year-old man accused of killing three people and injuring two in a string of shootings last February in the Pine Hills area will face the death penalty when he goes to trial.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell announced Friday that her office intends to seek the death penalty against Keith Moses for the murders of Nathacha Augustin, 38; Dylan Lyons, 24; and T’yonna Major, 9.

Worrell said she filed the notice of intention to seek death after a capital case review panel recommended the death penalty in the case.

“When I took office, I established a Capital Case Review Panel whose role is to examine the individual facts and circumstances of every capital-eligible case, along with the aggravating and mitigating factors and provide me with a recommendation,” Worrell wrote in her statement. “The panel’s role is to ensure that there is no rush to judgment, that there is due process and above all, that we get it right.”

Moses has pleaded not guilty to the three deaths in the case.

Orange County deputies said Moses shot and killed Nathacha Augustin on Feb. 22 on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills area of Orange County.

A few hours later, deputies said Moses shot T’yonna and her mother, Brandi Major, at their home on Harrington Drive, then returned to Hialeah Street, and shot Lyons and Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden.

Moses was captured a short time later, deputies said.

Moses faces first-degree murder charges for Lyons’, Augustin’s and T’yonna Majors’ deaths, and attempted first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting Brandi Major and Walden.

