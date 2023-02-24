Keith Moses pleads not guilty to murder charge in Pine Hills shootings

Orange County deputies said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is responsible for the shootings. He has been arrested but, so far, has only been charged with the shooting death of the woman. Sheriff John Mina said he expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting five people, killing three Wednesday in the Pine Hills area of Orange County, has pleaded not guilty in the killing of a 38-year-old woman.

Keith Moses, 19, pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the death of Nathacha Augustin. She was the first person killed in a shooting spree that unfolded over several hours.

Deputies say Augustin was a passenger in a car on Hialeah Street when the driver picked up Moses, whom he said “seemed down.” Deputies say Moses got in the back seat of the car behind Augustin and then shot her.

After deputies processed and cleared the scene of Augustin’s death, deputies say Moses returned in the afternoon and shot reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden with Spectrum News 13. Lyons died, while Walden is still in the hospital.

Deputies say Moses then went to a home on Hastings Street and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter. The girl, T’yonna Major, died from her injuries. The mother, who has not been identified, is also in critical condition.

At this time, Moses is only facing the first-degree murder charge for Augustin’s death. More charges are expected against Moses, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

