Bodycam shows arrest of man accused of killing News 13 reporter, 2 others in Pine Hills shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County deputy slams on the horn of his sheriff’s office cruiser, turns left and then sees his target: Keith Moses, the suspect in a string of shootings that killed three people, including an Orlando TV reporter, a woman and a 9-year-old child.

Moses, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Nathacha Augustin, 38, earlier on Wednesday before returning to the crime scene several hours later, where deputies said he shot two Spectrum News 13 employees, killing 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons and injuring photographer Jesse Walden.

Deputies said he then went to a house on nearby Harrington Street and shot a mother and a daughter, killing 9-year-old T’yonna Major.

Body-worn camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Thursday shows the moment deputies jump out of their car, point their guns and demand Moses get on the ground.

A word of warning there is graphic language.

The video shows deputies approach Moses, who has his hands up, and pull him to the ground. As deputies struggle to get Moses on his back to put him in handcuffs, he’s heard screaming, “They killing me, they’re killing me.”

Once deputies get up, he then starts screaming that he can’t breathe. Deputies get him into a sitting position and search him.

At one point, deputies get a knife and cut the fabric of his pants, where they find a gun.

“Grab the zero (gun), it’s hot still,” a deputy said.

At a community news event earlier Thursday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that the gun, a Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun, was found to still be hot.

Deputies took Moses to a nearby hospital because he said he couldn’t breathe.

Mina said Moses struggled with hospital staff and deputies and had to be subdued.

He was then taken to the sheriff’s office, where he pretended to sleep through an interview with deputies.

Moses has a lengthy criminal history and has previously faced charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

He faces a charge in connection with the death of the woman Wednesday morning and deputies expect additional charges for the other shootings.

