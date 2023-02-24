Pine Hills church to host candlelight vigil in honor of shooting victims

The church is hosting a candle-light vigil Friday night to honor 9-year-old T’yonna Major and News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The setup is underway at ICP Orlando Church.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were shot and killed by 19-year-old Keith Moses in the area of Hialeah Street in Pine Hills on Wednesday.

Pastor Rene Baez said the church wants to offer support to the community.

“When we saw this devastating crime that took place in our community, how could we not open up the doors of our facilities?” Baez said.

Pastor Baez said providing a place — especially a spiritual one — for people to come together plays a big role in the mental health of the community in the wake of a tragedy.

“There’s definitely a connection for mental health; the bible says very clearly that God is the God of the brokenhearted, so, you know, mental health most definitely affects the heart, and unless we can bring forth the true inner healing that people need, you know, we’re lost,” Baez said.

He said the impact of the shootings stretches far beyond the immediate family of the victims and that the entire community is hurting.

“Regardless of who was hurt, who was wounded, you know, there’s victims that they need to be encouraged, and what better place than God’s house,” said Baez.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday evening. For more information, visit the church’s website here.

