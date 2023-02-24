‘What makes them more important than me?:’ Pine Hills residents feel isolated after deadly shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People who call Pine Hills Home tell News 6 they feel isolated and forgotten.

Although crime happens in the area, it is not all they want the community to be known for.

Edward Lee, a realtor and resident, bought his home in 2011.

He said great people live in the community, and they take pride in the neighborhood.

“We got one guy that cleans the streets every morning,” Lee said.

Over time, the community of about 60,000 people has gained a poor reputation.

Adam Kalmus, another resident, reflected on the deadly shooting spree Wednesday that critically injured two people and killed three others.

“It’s Pine Hills, but they call us ‘Crime Hills,’” Kalmus said.

The deadly and devastating shootings did not happen far from where he lives.

“Even more sad, too, and it just brings it a little closer to home,” Kalmus said. “Police shouldn’t just be there to respond. They should be there to help.”

Lee is a father and feels bad for the families impacted.

“I would never want anybody to go through a tragedy with their kid,” Lee said.

He wants city officials and others to know his community is tired of being labeled.

“Our community has been suffering from labels for quite some time,” Lee said.

When lives are taken by gun violence, he said it shouldn’t just be pinned on his community.

“This is an Orlando problem, this is not a Pine Hills problem,” Lee said.

He said if you visit other cities in the Metro-Orlando area you will notice a distinct difference, especially with neighborhood upkeep.

“Let’s say Hunter’s Creek, there’s a certain standard that goes with living over there, and I don’t think that standard is enforced here, and the community suffers...,” Lee said.

Residents want to know why codes are not enforced in the Pine Hills community like they are in other communities.

“I kind of get offended because what makes them more important than me?” Lee asked.

Community members like Lee want residents in surrounding neighborhoods and Orlando leaders to remember Pine Hills is still a part of the same city.

