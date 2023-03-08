Keith Moses pleads not guilty to deaths of Spectrum News 13 reporter, 9-year-old girl

Orange County deputies said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is responsible for the shootings. He has been arrested but, so far, has only been charged with the shooting death of the woman. Sheriff John Mina said he expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The suspect accused of killing three people and injuring two in Orange County last month has entered not guilty pleas in the deaths of a Spectrum News 13 reporter and a 9-year-old girl.

Keith Moses, 19, entered written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to the charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dylan Lyons, 24, and T’yonna Major, 9.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said Moses also shot and killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, on Feb. 22 on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills area of Orange County.

A few hours later, deputies said Moses shot T’yonna and her mother, Brandi Major, at their home on Harrington Drive, then returned to Hialeah Street, and shot Lyons and Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden.

Moses was captured a short time later, deputies said.

Lyons and T’yonna died from their injuries.

Moses has already pleaded not guilty to Augustin’s death.

Moses now faces three first-degree murder charges, two attempted first-degree murder charges and an armed burglary charge for the shootings of Augustin, T’yonna, Lyons, Walden and Brandi Major.

