Large shark spotted near swimmers off Florida coast

Video shows incident at Navarre Beach

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – A large shark was seen swimming off the Florida coast as people waded in the water.

Video on Monday captured the shark coming dangerously close to dozens of swimmers in the Panhandle.

It happened at Navarre Beach near Pensacola.

Several people on the shore began yelling for the swimmers to get out of the water.

Eventually, the shark swam away and no one was injured.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

