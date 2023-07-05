Large shark spotted near swimmers off Florida coast

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – A large shark was seen swimming off the Florida coast as people waded in the water.

Video on Monday captured the shark coming dangerously close to dozens of swimmers in the Panhandle.

It happened at Navarre Beach near Pensacola.

Several people on the shore began yelling for the swimmers to get out of the water.

Eventually, the shark swam away and no one was injured.

