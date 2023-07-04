‘Keep your mind strong:’ Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack shares recovery story 1 year later

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida teen who lost her leg in a shark attack off the coast last year is sharing her story of recovery, hoping to inspire others.
Addison Bethea was 17 years old when she was attacked by a shark while scalloping off the Florida Panhandle last July. Her right leg was amputated above the knee.
Since then, she has learned to drive and attended her senior prom.
“You’ll be able to get through it, just keep your mind strong and that can be really hard but you can get through it and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
According to investigators, a family member jumped in the water “and beat the shark” until Bethea was free.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where she underwent several surgeries. The hospital said in a Facebook post the girl’s brother, who is a firefighter/EMT, fought off the shark and worked with other boaters to control the bleeding.
She said although it was a hard situation, her faith and support from everyone played a role in her recovery.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: