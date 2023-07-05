Man critically injured after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was left critically injured following a shooting in Orange County on Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot and was left inside a vehicle, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The release shows that the man was taken to the hospital and was still in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

