Family of man shot, killed in Orlando officer-involved shooting speaks out

Investigators said 26-year-old Derek Diaz was fatally shot by an officer on Monday near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue. The police chief said the officer involved in the shooting was investigating possible drug activity and fired after Diaz appeared to reach for a weapon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced that a man suspected of being involved in drug activity — later identified as 26-year-old Derek Diaz — had been shot and killed by an officer early Monday morning.

News 6 spoke with Sonja Nava — the mother of Diaz’s daughter — and she explained that his entire family is heartbroken.

She shared a video of their daughter, Yanaliz, jumping into his arms, a touching moment between a father and his daughter.

Nava said they are in the dark about what happened to Diaz the night of the officer-involved shooting.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“All we know is what we’ve seen on the news. They haven’t said anything. We don’t know, like, what happened. We don’t like how many times they shot him. We don’t know where they shot him. We don’t know how he died, like if he suffered. We don’t know anything,” Nava said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said an officer shot and killed Diaz in a car early Monday near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue after he reportedly made a movement as if to reach for a gun.

But at a news conference Monday morning, Chief Smith said a gun has not been recovered.

Smith called the area a hot spot for criminal activity — an area where a number of guns have been seized. He added there was probable cause to suspect Diaz was involved in some kind of drug activity.

News 6 asked Nava about a gun, and she said, “He doesn’t own a gun. He’s never owned a gun legally or illegally.”

Nava said Diaz was a loving dad and that he had a close relationship with his family. She described his relationship with his mother and younger brother as one of best friends.

She recounted moments spent with his daughter playing games, singing and dancing.

Nava said the family has set up a GoFundMe, which can be found by clicking here.

News 6 planned to ask Chief Smith for an update on the investigation Tuesday. However, a spokesperson said that he would not be answering any questions about the shooting.

Smith said there is body camera video of the shooting and that it will be released to the public in the coming days.

The officer who opened fire is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: