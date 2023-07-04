‘People feel like police aren’t humans:’ Orlando Police Officer of the Year says relating to community is key

ORLANDO, Fla. – At a time when law enforcement agencies across the country are being scrutinized and put in the spotlight, a relatively young officer with the Orlando Police Department said he’s embracing calls for transparency.

Orlando Police Officer Kelvin Wilson-Bey said his inner-city upbringing on the East Coast helped him prepare and be more understanding of the people he comes into contact with while on duty.

Officer Wilson-Bey patrols the streets of Parramore and downtown Orlando, the two highest crime areas of the city.

“I’m closer to the demographic we come into contact with a lot. Just understanding the culture and how things are done, the language used on the street,” Wilson-Bey said.

The Orlando Police Department has awarded Wilson-Bey with the 2022 Officer of the Year Award, which will be in effect until this time next year.

Officer Kelvin Wilson-Bey named 2022 Officer of the Year (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“I come from the inner city of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. I would say the majority they aren’t too fond of police,” Wilson-Bey said.

The support for community members also comes with some tough love. Wilson-Bey said he thinks of the citations he writes as “learning opportunities” for residents violating the law.

Since August 2021, Officer Wilson-Bey has recovered 24 guns related to crimes, seized 16 pounds of illegal drugs and conducted nearly 100 traffic stops.

“When we come into situations, people feel like the police aren’t humans, you know, and I try my best to be relatable,” Wilson-Bey said.

He also said that his family back home in Pittsburgh is his biggest support, not only in his life but also his career.

“Back home they are very proud of me. They love that I am in law enforcement. They love how successful my career has been,” Wilson-Bey said.

Wilson-Bey lives in Central Florida with his wife and said it’s a great place to live and make an impact.

“Here it’s probably hands down the most unique place I’ve lived,” Wilson-Bey said.

Officer Kelvin Wilson-Bey (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

